Burkina Faso’s junta says its intelligence and security services have foiled a coup attempt

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Burkina Faso’s junta says the country’s intelligence and security services have foiled a coup attempt. A spokesman for the junta says the attempted military takeover took place Tuesday and “officers and other alleged actors involved in this attempt at destabilization have been arrested and others actively sought.” Burkina Faso is one of a growing list of West African countries where the military has taken power, accusing elected governments of failing to meet their promises. The current junta seized power in September 2022 by ousting another military regime about eight months after it staged a coup to remove democratically elected President Roch Marc Kaboré.

