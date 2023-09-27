CFP puts off decisions on format tweaks with Pac-12 still in limbo, hears from potential TV partners

The number of spots reserved for conference champions when the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams next year remains up in the air. Administrators who manage the sport wrapped up a day-and-a-half of meetings outside of Chicago that mostly focused on hearing from potential television partners. They didn’t talk at all about whether five or six conferences champions should have automatic access to the playoff. CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock says the conference commissioners who make up the management committee heard from five potential television partners.

