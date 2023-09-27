Disney World government will give employees stipend after backlash for taking away park passes

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facing backlash, Walt Disney World’s governing district will pay a stipend to employees whose free passes and discounts to the theme park resort were eliminated under a policy made by a new district administrator and board members who are allies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Glen Gilzean, district administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, says the stipend will be $3,000 a year. That is around the equivalent value of the theme park passes. Board members said they had taken to heart the criticism of employees who said the free passes gave them lasting memories with their families.

