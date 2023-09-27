Germany bans far-right group that tried to indoctrinate children with Nazi ideology

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has banned a far-right, racist group known for its indoctrination of children. Authorities also raided dozens of homes of the group’s members in 12 states early on Wednesday morning. The German interior ministry said in a statement that it banned the Artgemeinschaft group, including all its sub-organizations. It described the group as an anti-democratic association with around 150 members. The ministry said that the group gave its members instructions on how to choose a “proper spouse” within the Northern and Central European “human kind.” The aim was to pass on the “correct” genetic makeup according to the group’s racist ideology while people of other origins were degraded.

