Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority says progress is being made in the sport

Industry leaders are defending and praising the work of the Horseracing Safety and Integrity Authority in the aftermath of a competing piece of legislation being introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives. National Thoroughbred Racing Association president and CEO Tom Rooney says HISA is working to make the sport safer and more transparent. HISA CEO Lisa Lazarus and Horseracing Integrity and Welfare Unit executive director Ben Mosier say strong progress has been made since safety and medication programs went into place. Among the 140-plus medication violations found since late May, 85 have already been resolved. And new horse screening measures are expanding.

