Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday celebration moved to Saturday to avoid federal shutdown threat
By The Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — The Jimmy Carter Library and Museum is moving up festivities for the former president’s 99th birthday because of the threat of a partial federal government shutdown. Events originally set for Sunday, Carter’s birthday, now will be held Saturday on the Atlanta campus of the library and the adjacent Carter Center. That comes as Congress faces an end-of-Saturday deadline to reach a new budget agreement to keep all federal government offices open, including presidential libraries. Birthday observances for Carter will continue Sunday if a budget accord is achieved by then. Carter is the longest-lived U.S. president and has been in home hospice care at his Plains residence since February.