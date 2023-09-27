Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday celebration moved to Saturday to avoid federal shutdown threat

ATLANTA (AP) — The Jimmy Carter Library and Museum is moving up festivities for the former president’s 99th birthday because of the threat of a partial federal government shutdown. Events originally set for Sunday, Carter’s birthday, now will be held Saturday on the Atlanta campus of the library and the adjacent Carter Center. That comes as Congress faces an end-of-Saturday deadline to reach a new budget agreement to keep all federal government offices open, including presidential libraries. Birthday observances for Carter will continue Sunday if a budget accord is achieved by then. Carter is the longest-lived U.S. president and has been in home hospice care at his Plains residence since February.

By The Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.