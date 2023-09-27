Man serving sentence for attacking parents fails to return to halfway house and considered escapee

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — A man serving a prison sentence for attacking and seriously injuring his parents more than two decades ago remains missing. He failed to return to the halfway house where he was living in southern New Jersey several days ago. State corrections officials say the man was assigned to a halfway house in Camden County and had been working in Mount Laurel since March. They say he failed to return to the halfway house on Saturday and is now considered an escapee. Authorities say they have no information about whether he poses a threat to the community.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.