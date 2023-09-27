Massachusetts man stabs five officers after crashing into home following chase, police say

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts man who sped away during a traffic stop led police on a chase that ended with him crashing into a home and then stabbing five officers, including the local police chief, before he was arrested. The Taunton police officers were injured while trying to take 35-year-old Douglas Hagerty, of nearby Lakeville, into custody Tuesday night. One officer suffered slash wounds to the face, neck and back and was taken to a hospital in Boston, about 30 miles to the north. The other four were treated at a local hospital. Among them was Police Chief Edward Walsh, who responded to the scene because he lived nearby. Hagerty is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on multiple charges.

