McIlroy says LIV defectors miss Ryder Cup more than Team Europe misses them

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Europe is missing a lot of its Ryder Cup stalwarts at Marco Simone because of their defections to join LIV Golf. Rory McIlroy says they will be missing the Ryder Cup more than Team Europe will be missing them. That includes Lee Westwood, missing for the first time since 1997. Sergio Garcia tried to make good with the European tour to get back to the Ryder Cup but it was too late for him. The Americans already dealt with the LIV effect at the Presidents Cup. Now it’s Europe’s turn. Justin Rose says it’s good to get new people involved.

