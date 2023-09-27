Nebraska police standoff stretches into day 2 with hostage still trapped in home

GERING, Neb. (AP) — A police standoff with a Nebraska man who is holding a woman hostage has lasted more than 24 hours. Local law enforcement agencies say the standoff started after the 37-year-old fled when a deputy tried to pull him over for a traffic violation Tuesday. Police in the western Nebraska city of Gering and the local sheriff’s office say he shot at law enforcement vehicles during a brief chase. He then crashed into a garage. Police say he barricaded himself inside and took a woman and two girls hostage, eventually freeing the children. The man has shot at officers from the home. The FBI is involved.

