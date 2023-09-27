North Korean leader urges greater nuclear weapons production in response to a ‘new Cold War’

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for an exponential increase in production of nuclear weapons and for his country to play a larger role in a coalition of nations confronting the United States in what he described as a “new Cold War.” State media say Kim made the comments during a two-day session of the North’s rubber-stamp parliament which amended the constitution to include his policy of expanding the country’s military nuclear program. The Supreme People’s Assembly meetings came after Kim traveled to Russia this month on a trip that sparked Western concerns about a possible arms alliance in which North Korea would provide Russia with munitions for its war on Ukraine in exchange for advanced weapons technologies.

