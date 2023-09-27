Pilot error, training issues were factors in Alaska crash that killed Czech billionaire, report says

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Federal transportation investigators say the probable cause of a heli-skiing crash in Alaska in 2021 that killed a Czech billionaire and four others was a failure by the pilot to adequately respond to whiteout conditions. The report from the National Transportation Safety Board also found that an “inadequate pilot training program” by the helicopter operator and “insufficient oversight” by a Federal Aviation Administration inspector were contributing factors. The family of Petr Kellner has filed a lawsuit in state court against aircraft operator Soloy Helicopters and others. Kellner was the richest man in the Czech Republic at the time of the crash. One person survived the accident. Soloy declined to comment. A message seeking comment was left for the FAA.

By BECKY BOHRER and MARK THIESSEN Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.