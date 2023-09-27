Rifle manufacturer created by Bushmaster founder goes out of business

WINDHAM, Maine (AP) — An AR-15-style rifle manufacturer in Maine that was launched by the founder of Bushmaster Firearms is going out of business. Windham Weaponry was created by Richard Dyke in 2011 after he sold Bushmaster and the new owners decided to move manufacturing out of Maine. His new company employed former workers and continued making high-end rifles. But the manufacturer announced this month it was going out of business after failing to meet loan obligations. Three online auctions of the company’s assets begin Oct. 1. Dyke, who died in March at age 89, was a major figure behind the scenes in national politics as a donor and in business as a real estate developer.

