Slaves’ descendants seek a referendum to veto zoning changes they say threaten their Georgia island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Lifelong residents of a tiny Georgia island who are descended from slaves are pushing to give voters a chance to override local zoning changes that they say threaten one of the last Gullah-Geechee communities in the U.S. South. Elected commissioners in coastal McIntosh County voted two weeks ago to double the size of homes allowed in the tiny Hogg Hummock community on Sapelo Island. Black residents and landowners fear the changes will increase property taxes and force them to sell. Residents launched a petition drive Tuesday in the hopes of forcing a referendum to give county voters a shot at rolling back the zoning ordinance. To succeed, they would need more than 2,000 signatures from registered county voters.

