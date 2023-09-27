Tech CEO killed in Baltimore remembered as dedicated, compassionate entrepreneur
By LEA SKENE
Associated Press
BALTIMORE (AP) — Loved ones are remembering a slain Baltimore tech entrepreneur for her compassion and dedication to helping others. Baltimore police found 26-year-old Pava LaPere dead from blunt force trauma in her apartment complex after she was reported missing late Monday morning. The Johns Hopkins University graduate founded the tech startup EcoMap Technologies while she was still a college student. She believed in conscious capitalism and was named to Forbes’ 30 under 30 list for social impact earlier this year. Police are searching for her a suspect after announcing a warrant for his arrest Tuesday.