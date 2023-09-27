The Phillies are again embracing ‘Dancing On My Own’ as their postseason party anthem

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have made a habit of celebrating big clinching victories and postseason wins with the dance smash “Dancing On My Own.” The song was their postseason anthem in 2022. The Phillies tried to turn the page and retire the anthem this season. But with the Phillies struggling in June, the team brought the song out of retirement and played it around the batting cage and inside the clubhouse. The song was unleashed again to their fans after the Phillies clinched an NL wild card Tuesday night. It is sure to again reign as a postseason staple at Citizens Bank Park.

