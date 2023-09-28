Cleanup of Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate after climate protest to be longer and more expensive

BERLIN (AP) — A company that manages official buildings in Berlin says the Brandenburg Gate will have to be cleaned at greater effort and expense than initially thought after climate activists sprayed orange paint on the German capital’s signature landmark earlier this month. Members of the Last Generation group used fire extinguishers filled with paint to spray all six columns of the gate on Sept. 17 — the latest in a series of eye-catching actions. It is best known for protests in which activists glue themselves to roads and block traffic, a polarizing tactic. The management company said Thursday that the color that was used has seeped deeper into the sandstone monument than originally thought because of its water content.

