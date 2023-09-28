Hawaii authorities search for man with handgun after he gets into scuffle on Army base and flees
By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and AUDREY McAVOY
Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii authorities are looking for a man who fled with a handgun after getting into a scuffle while trying to talk to soldiers at an Army base. No shots were fired but the Army treated it as an “active shooter situation” and two military bases on Oahu went into lockdown for several hours. The Army is working with the Honolulu Police Department to find the suspect, who is still at large. Wheeler Army Airfield also went into lockdown. Schofield Barracks is on Oahu and is about 20 miles north of Honolulu. It hosts the 25th Infantry Division and the 8th Theater Sustainment Command.