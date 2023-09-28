Israel reopens Gaza crossing for Palestinian laborers after sealing it over rising tensions
By ISSAM ADWAN
Associated Press
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel has reopened a main crossing with the Gaza Strip, allowing thousands of Palestinian laborers to enter the country for the first time since it was sealed last week. The crossing reopens after weeks of violent protests along Gaza’s frontier with Israel, where demonstrators have thrown explosives and rocks and launched incendiary balloons that sparked fires. The protests have driven up tensions, prompting Israel to launch airstrikes targeting military posts belonging to the militant group Hamas that rules Gaza. Early Thursday, workers thronged the crossing before being let through. Some rested on patches of grass as they waited to cross.