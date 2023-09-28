Judge sentences a woman who investigators say burned a Wyoming abortion clinic to 5 years in prison

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge has sentenced an abortion opponent to five years in prison for burning a Wyoming abortion clinic. The 2022 fire delayed the opening of the Wellspring Health Access clinic in Casper by almost a year. Lorna Roxanne Green pleaded guilty to arson in July and said at her sentencing Thursday she took responsibility for the crime. The facility opened in April as Wyoming’s first full-service abortion clinic in at least a decade. Green told investigators the planned clinic was giving her nightmares and anxiety, so she broke in and used gasoline to light it on fire.

