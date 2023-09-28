Jury to decide fate of delivery driver who shot YouTube prankster following him

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia jury has begun deliberations in the trial of a DoorDash driver charged with shooting a YouTube prankster who followed him around a mall food court earlier this year. Alan Colie of Leesburg is charged with aggravated malicious wounding in the shooting of Tanner Cook at Dulles Town Center. The shooting set off a panic over fears of an active shooter. Cook runs the “Classified Goons” channel on YouTube and has a history of filming provocative stunts. Video of the shooting shows Cook following Colie and holding a cellphone in front of Colie’s face. Colie says he was acting in self defense.

