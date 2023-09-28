Kosovo accuses Serbia of direct involvement in deadly clashes and investigates possible Russian role

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s interior minister has accused Serbia of direct involvement in weekend clashes and was investigating the possibility of Russian involvement in the violence that left four people dead and further strained relations between the former wartime foes. One Kosovo police officer and three gunmen were killed in Sunday’s shootout between Serb insurgents and Kosovo police. Eight people were initially arrested. But four of them have been released from custody because of a lack of evidence. Kosovo Interior Minister Xhelal Sveçla told The Associated Press in an interview on Thursday that investigators were looking at evidence linking Serbia ally Russia to the armed assault.

