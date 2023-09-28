Skip to Content
Lebanese Armenians scuffle with riot police during protest outside Azerbaijan Embassy

By FADI TAWIL and KAREEM CHEHAYEB
EIN AAR, Lebanon (AP) — Hundreds of Lebanese Armenians have scuffled with riot police outside the Azerbaijan Embassy in a northern Beirut suburb. The scuffles came during their protest on Thursday to denounce the Azerbaijani military offensive that recaptured Nagorno-Karabakh from the separatist Armenian authorities in the enclave. Lebanese riot police lobbed teargas canisters at the protesters after they hurled firecrackers towards the embassy building. The 24-hour Azerbaijan blitz last week forced Armenian separatist authorities to agree to lay down weapons and sit down for talks on Nagorno-Karabakh’s “reintegration” into Azerbaijan. The separatist government said it would dissolve itself and the unrecognized republic will cease to exist by year’s end after a three-decade bid for independence.

