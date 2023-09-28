Officers kill man who killed a police dog and wounded two people in South Carolina

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man who shot and wounded two people, including a sheriff’s deputy, along the South Carolina coast has been killed by officers. Law enforcement says Ernest Robert Burbage III shot a police dog searching for him on Johns Island on Thursday afternoon, then pointed the high-powered rifle at officers, who killed him. Authorities say Burbage fired shots randomly on Wednesday, wounding a person and hitting a car. Deputies say Burbage later shot at members of a SWAT team, wounding the driver of an armored vehicle in the head. The injured deputy is conscious and recovering at a hospital. He will likely be released Thursday.

