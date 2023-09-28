Republican offers new twist on abortion exceptions as issue stays at forefront of Kentucky campaign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The complexities of abortion-related politics in the post-Roe v. Wade era are continuing to put the squeeze on Republican Daniel Cameron. He appeared to redefine his position on Kentucky’s anti-abortion law for the second time in two weeks while campaigning for governor. Last week, Cameron revealed he would sign legislation adding rape and incest exceptions to the state’s abortion ban. Cameron took a more hardline stance Wednesday. He did so while trying to reassure someone who claimed to be concerned that he was weakening his anti-abortion position. Cameron replied that he would support such exceptions “if the courts made us change that law.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.