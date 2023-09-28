Thousands of women march in Latin American cities calling for abortion rights
By MEGAN JANETSKY & DEBORA REY
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The streets of cities across Latin America were bathed in green as tens of thousands of women marched to commemorate International Safe Abortion Day. In Mexico, marchers celebrated the recent decision by the country’s Supreme Court to decriminalize abortions at the federal level. In Argentina, marchers had a more somber tone worried that the strength of a populist far-right presidential candidate going into elections in October could signal peril after years of work of work by feminists.