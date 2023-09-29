A doctor caught in the crossfire was among 4 killed in a gunbattle at a hospital in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police in northern Mexico say that hitmen stormed a hospital in a bid to kill a patient. But they clashed with other gunmen already inside, sparking a gun battle that left four people dead. The victims include a doctor who apparently was caught in the crossfire. Police in the state of Sinaloa said Friday that three gunmen tried to storm the hospital in the state capital near midnight Thursday to carry out an execution. But police say two of them were killed in a gunbattle with armed criminals already inside. A third assailant was wounded but was killed after trying to grab a police officer’s gun.