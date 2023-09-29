Afghan embassy says it is stopping operations in Indian capital

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s External Affairs Ministry says it’s examining a letter from the Afghan Embassy that says it plans to cease all operations in the Indian capital by Saturday. A ministry official says this follows the Afghan ambassador’s absence of several months and the steady departure of diplomats to third countries reportedly after receiving asylum. India no longer has a diplomatic presence in Kabul: it evacuated its staff in August 2021, ahead of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. To date, the Afghan embassy in New Delhi has been run by staff appointed by the previous government of ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, with permission from the Indian authorities.

