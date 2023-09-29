An arrest has been made in Tupac Shakur’s killing. Here’s what we know about the case and the rapper

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur has taken a major turn. Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested Friday morning, although the exact charge or charges were not immediately clear, according to two officials with first-hand knowledge of the arrest. They were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of an expected indictment later Friday. The case returned to the spotlight in July when Nevada authorities served a search warrant this week in connection with the rap star’s shooting death. The renewed activity comes nearly 30 years after Shakur was gunned down on Sept. 7, 1996.

By JONATHAN LANDRUM JR. and KEN RITTER and RIO YAMAT Associated Press

