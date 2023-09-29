Skip to Content
AP-National

Backers of North Dakota congressional age limits sue over out-of-state petitioner ban

By
New
Published 4:27 PM

By JACK DURA
Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Supporters of a proposed ballot measure for congressional age limits in North Dakota are suing to be able to use out-of-state petition circulators to gather signatures. The push comes amid age-related concerns for federal officeholders. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California died Thursday at age 90. Joe Biden, who is the oldest U.S. president ever, is seeking reelection at age 80. The supporters want wants to use out-of-state, professional petition circulators to meet their signature goal, which is currently illegal. They need to gather more than 31,000 valid signatures by a February deadline to prompt a June 2024 vote.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content