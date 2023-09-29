California Gov. Newsom will pick Feinstein’s replacement. He pledged in past to choose a Black woman

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing pressure to appoint a replacement for the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Already, a range of names, from obscure to famous — including Oprah Winfrey — have been floated in California circles. The situation is complicated and wrought with political risk for Newsom, a term-limited governor with national political ambitions of his own. Newsom has promised to appointment a Black woman. He has also promised to avoid the field of candidates already running for Feinstein’s seat, which was set to expire at the end of next year and includes Rep. Barbara Lee, one of the state’s most prominent Black elected officials.

By STEVE PEOPLES and MICHAEL R. BLOOD Associated Press

