Chicago agency finds no wrongdoing in probe of officers’ alleged sex misconduct with migrants

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s police oversight agency says it has closed an investigation into allegations that city officers engaged in sexual misconduct with migrants housed at police stations. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said Friday its investigators had not “substantiated any claim of sexual misconduct between members of the Chicago Police Department and any new arrivals.” COPA added in a statement that it found “no victim or witness” and the case “will be closed without allegations or findings of misconduct” Chicago is among the U.S. cities struggling to provide shelter and other help to hundreds arriving from the southern border, with families sleeping in police station lobbies.

