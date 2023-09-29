Hong Kong and Macao police arrest 4 more people linked to JPEX cryptocurrency platform

HONG KONG (AP) — Police in Hong Kong and Macao say they arrested four more people linked to the cryptocurrency platform JPEX, which is suspected to have defrauded more than 2,400 people of almost $200 million. The arrests bring the total number of people detained so far in the case to 18. Hong Kong police said in a news conference Friday that the four people who were arrested were “relatively close” to the core of JPEX’s operations. Two were arrested in Hong Kong and two were arrested in Macao, with over 23 million Hong Kong dollars worth of assets seized in the arrests. Police said several other suspects linked to the case are currently outside of Hong Kong.

