Is climate change bad for democracy? Future-watchers see threats, and some opportunities

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Senior experts gathered at an annual conference in Greece have warned that instability driven by climate change could threaten democracies in the future, even though representative governments are best equipped to provide solutions. The Athens Democracy Forum, an event backed by the United Nations, was held in the Greek capital with attention focused on the impact that rising temperatures and extreme weather could have on democratic stability. The event was held as authorities struggled to cope with widespread flooding in central Greece, weeks after the country suffered its worst wildfire on record.

