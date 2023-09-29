Judge says she is ending conservatorship between former NFL player Michael Oher and Memphis couple

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge says she is ending a conservatorship agreement between former NFL player Michael Oher and a Memphis couple who took him in when he was in high school. Shelby County Probate Court Judge Kathleen Gomes said she is terminating the agreement reached in 2004 that allowed Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy to control Oher’s finances. He had signed the agreement when he was 18 and living with the couple as he was being recruited by colleges as a star high school football player. Their story is the subject of the film “The Blind Side, which earned Sandra Bullock an Oscar. Gomes said she was not dismissing the case.

