Norway joins EU nations in banning Russian-registered cars from entering its territory

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway says it will start barring Russian-registered passenger cars from entering the Scandinavian country starting next week. That mirrors sanctions already imposed by the European Union against Moscow over its war on Ukraine. Norway is a member of NATO but not of the EU. It has a 198-kilometer-long border in the Arctic with Russia. The Norwegian foreign minister says the country ”stands together with allies and like-minded people” in its reaction to Russia’s aggression. The Norwegian ban will apply to vehicles with nine or fewer seats. Buses and minivans will still be able to cross. The Norwegian measure also will make exceptions for diplomats, Norwegian citizens residing in Russia and for humanitarian reasons.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.