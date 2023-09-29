Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Usher, Jelly Roll and more will hit the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball stage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — iHeartRadio has unveiled its star-studded 2023 Jingle Ball lineup, including performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Usher, Nicki Minaj, SZA, Niall Horan, and Jelly Roll. The 11-city tour will hit Tampa and the Miami area, the Dallas area, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Washington, Philadelphia and Atlanta. Other acts include OneRepublic, AJR, Sabrina Carpenter, Miguel, Big Time Rush, NCT DREAM, Flo Rida. The concert will be carried live across the country on iHeartRadio and the iHeartRadio app. Under a new agreement with ABC, a television special will air Dec. 21. Tickets go on sale for the general public Oct. 6.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.