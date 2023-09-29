Palestinian security force deploys in school compound in Lebanon refugee camp following clashes

SIDON, Lebanon (AP) — A Palestinian security force has deployed in a school complex in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp in the country’s south. The force replaces gunmen who had occupied the complex in the Ein el-Hilweh camp since fighting broke out in late July, leaving more than 30 people dead. Friday’s deployment raises hopes that a ceasefire agreed nearly two weeks ago between members of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Fatah group and Islamic militants will hold. The latest cease-fire agreement, which was reached on Sept. 14, came after clashes that killed at least 18 people.

