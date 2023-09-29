US’ only bison roundup rustles up hundreds to maintain health of the species
By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Associated Press
South Dakota cowboys and cowgirls are rounding up a herd of more than 1,500 bison as part of an annual effort to maintain the health of the species, which has rebounded from near-extinction. Visitors came from across the world watched the thundering wooly creatures run over hills and grasslands Friday. Officials say Custer State Park hosts the nation’s only bison roundup. The animals are corralled to be vaccinated and checked by vets. Ecologists estimate the park’s grasslands can sustain about 1,000 bison over the next year. The park will auction off the others. About 400 calves are born each year in the park.