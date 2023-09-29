Trump looks to set up a California primary win with a speech to Republican activists

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donald Trump is set to make a personal pitch to California Republicans in a bid to solidify his support in a GOP presidential contest he has dominated for months. The leading GOP White House hopeful is scheduled to give a speech Friday afternoon at a state Republican Party convention near Disneyland. Party activists also will hear from several Trump rivals for the GOP nomination, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. Trump’s visit to the heavily Democratic state comes two days after he skipped the second GOP debate and instead held a campaign event in Michigan.

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD and JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press

