An Ecuadorian migrant was killed in Mexico in a crash of a van operated by the immigration agency

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A migrant from Ecuador has died and 10 others from Colombia and Guatemala have been injured in a crash while they were being taken for processing in a van operated by Mexico’s immigration agency. The National Migration Institute said Saturday that the van was involved in a collision with a bus in the the city of Mexicali across the border from California. The institute said that eight injured migrants from Colombia and two from Guatemala had been taken to hospitals for treatment. The drivers of the van and the bus involved in the crash Friday were also injured. The crash occurred after the migrants had been detained along the border.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.