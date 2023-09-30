Dianne Feinstein was at the center of a key LGBTQ+ moment. She’s being lauded as an evolving ally

The nation’s LGBTQ+ leaders are lauding the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein as a longtime friend who learned and evolved to become an ally. Feinstein died Thursday at her home in Washington. She became mayor of San Francisco after the sitting mayor and her pioneering gay colleague Harvey Milk were assassinated by a disgruntled former fellow county supervisor. She led the city and its large gay population through the AIDS crisis. And the Human Rights Campaign is extolling her “sterling record” of support for LGBTQ+ people during her three decades in the U.S. Senate.

