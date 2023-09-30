Jimmy Carter admirers across generations celebrate the former president’s 99th birthday

ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy Carter was celebrated Saturday at his presidential library and museum in Atlanta ahead of his 99th birthday on Sunday. Many attendees said the celebration is another step in the evolution of how Carter is remembered. Marcia Rose was not old enough to vote for Carter but remembered him for helping low-income and minority Americans. Younger voters praised Carter’s emphasis on the environment. Older well-wishers said history has proven Carter right on controversial decisions like relinquishing the Panama Canal and not attacking Iran in an attempt to free American hostages. Carter will celebrate his birthday Sunday privately with his family at his home in Plains.

