One year after deadly fan crush at Indonesia soccer stadium, families still seek justice

MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — A year has passed slowly for Devi Athok, an Indonesian man whose two teenage daughters died in a crush of fans at a soccer stadium in East Java in October 2022 after police fired tear gas, setting off a panicked run for the exits that left 135 people dead. The crowd surge in Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang city was among the world’s worst sporting tragedies. Some 43 children died and around 580 people were injured in the incident. In the year since the incident, Indonesia has convicted five of six suspects who were charged with negligence leading to the deaths. But some relatives of victims say the punishments don’t go far enough and continue to fight for justice.

By HENDRA PERMANA and EDNA TARIGAN Associated Press

