Pakistani Taliban attack a police post in eastern Punjab province killing 1 officer

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani Taliban fighters have attacked a police post in eastern Punjab province, killing one officer and injuring three others, triggering an intense shootout that killed two of the attackers. Imran Nawaz, a spokesman for the counterterrorism police, said a group of 10 to 12 militants attacked the Kundal police post in the Easa Khel area of Mianwali district in Punjab province, triggering an intense exchange of fire as reinforcements arrived at the besieged police post early Sunday. Mohammad Khurasani, a spokesman for the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack. The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but are allied with the Afghan Taliban, who took over Afghanistan in August 2021 after the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces.

