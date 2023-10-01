Attorneys for college taken over by DeSantis allies threaten to sue ‘alternate’ school

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for New College of Florida, the traditionally progressive public liberal arts college that was taken over by allies of Gov. Ron DeSantis as part of his “war on woke,” is threatening to sue a group of former faculty members and students. It’s because they have formed an alternative online institute named “Alt New College” after departing the school following the takeover. New College attorneys said in a letter last week that the online institute may violate the school’s trademark. New College has become the focal point of a campaign by DeSantis to rid higher education in the state of what he calls left-leaning indoctrination on campuses.

