Nebraska is imposing a 7-day wait for trans youth to start gender-affirming medications

New regulations in Nebraska require trans youth seeking gender-affirming care to wait seven days to start puberty blocking medications or hormone treatments. The Department of Health and Human Services announced Sunday that Republican Gov. Jim Pillen had signed off on the emergency regulations. The new rules also require transgender youth to undergo at least 40 hours of therapy before starting any treatments. The regulations implement a key part of a new state law that took effect Sunday that also bans gender-affirming surgeries for transgender youth under 19. The rules will remain in effect while the department takes public comments on a proposed final set of regulations.

