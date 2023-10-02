A woman riding a lawnmower is struck and killed by the wing of an airplane in Oklahoma

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (AP) — A woman riding a lawnmower next to an Oklahoma airport runway was killed when she was struck by the wing of an airplane. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 27-year-old Samantha Hayes died Friday at Broken Bow Municipal Airport, about 185 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. The pilot of the single engine aircraft tells investigators he saw Hayes after touching down and tried to pull up. But she was struck by a wing. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating. The FAA and the Broken Bow city manager, who is listed as the airport manager, did not immediately return phone calls for comment.

