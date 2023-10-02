Coldplay brings empathy — and Selena Gomez — to the band’s 2023 North American tour finale

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — In 2023, a Coldplay concert opens like a triumphant finale. LED wristbands flash, confetti canons are set to overdrive, a singalong of 68,000 voices repeat “You’ve got a higher power,” to match frontman Chris Martin’s energy. Flags representing attendees from Argentina, Puerto Rico, Guatemala, Colombia, Venezuela, South Korea, and Brazil are raised. Children and the elderly sing along to familiar radio hits. Live music isn’t church, but for two hours on Sunday night in Los Angeles, the British band got close, writes AP Music Writer Maria Sherman. Surprises included an appearance by Selena Gomez.

