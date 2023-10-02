Northern California seashore searched for missing swimmer after unconfirmed report of a shark attack

POINT REYES NATIONAL SEASHORE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching a remote section of California’s Point Reyes National Seashore for a swimmer missing since a possible shark attack during the weekend. The swimmer was reported missing Sunday morning northwest of San Francisco Bay. A Coast Guard spokesperson says the disappearance was reported as a shark attack but that could not be confirmed because the person had not been found by the time the service suspended its search Monday morning. The National Park Service is continuing a search along the shore and by watercraft. A park service spokesperson says other swimmers reported the disappearance.

